A Peoria hospital and one of its nurses must face a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a former patient was incorrectly discharged after surgery due to the nurse’s failure to report injuries, which led to the patient’s death.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled the lower court incorrectly applied an Illinois Supreme Court case in granting summary judgment to the defendants and remanded the case for further proceedings.Justice Amy C. Lannerd delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Jeremy Belknap and …