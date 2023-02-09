A circuit court erred in transferring a medical malpractice case over a gastric bypass surgery back to Cook County after it initially decided McHenry County was the proper venue and the Cook County defendants were voluntarily dismissed from the case, a state appellate panel ruled.In a non-precedential Rule 23 order, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court held that the case should be heard at the initial site of care, McHenry County, reversing and remanding judgment of the Cook County Circuit Court.Julie Magnini and …