A nursing home and ambulance service that didn’t pay a settlement in a wrongful death suit within 30 days because the plaintiff failed to get bond approval from the probate division do not have to pay costs and interest to the estate it settled with, a state appellate panel held. Proxy Saunders, as the independent administrator of the estate Yvette Saunders, appealed a Cook County Circuit Court order denying judgment in its favor, arguing that the trial court misinterpreted the statute governing settlement payments by …