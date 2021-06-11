Reminding judges and lawyers of the factors to be weighed in change-of-venue requests, the 1st District Illinois Appellate Court reversed the decision of a trial court which denied a forum non conveniens request made by defendants in a wrongful death case. The case, which was brought in Cook County Circuit Court, stems from a March 2018 traffic crash in Kane County where Amanda Matthiessen died. William Matthiessen is the special administrator of her estate.Defendant Greenwood Motor Lines Inc. sought to move the case to …