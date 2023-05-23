The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will not have to face claims that it negligently caused a broken leg in a bus passenger whose filing incorrectly located the incident, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s amended complaint fell outside the statute of limitations to sue the CTA.Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Neusa Sauer sued in Cook County Circuit Court in August 2020, alleging common carrier negligence …