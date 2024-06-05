Battery maker Samsung SDI does not have to face a lawsuit over injuries caused by an exploding e-cigarette battery.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s claims against the manufacturer lacked personal jurisdiction.Justice Eugene G. Doherty delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Steven Wood sued manufacturer Samsung SDI Co. Ltd and Tribble Vapors LLC in Sangamon County Circuit Court, alleging strict liability and negligence against SDI.Wood alleged that an e-cigarette battery …