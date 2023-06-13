Real estate company @properties did not defame a former employee by publicly stating that she was terminated after posting photos of herself at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the company’s statement was both substantially true and innocently construed.Justice Terrence J. Lavin delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Elizabeth M. Andrews and her company WorldOLuxe, LLC sued At World Properties, LLC — which does …