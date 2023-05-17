A man seeking records from the City of Chicago and its fire and police departments in the death of his niece did not timely file his notice to appeal and cannot present his case, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff missed the 30-day window and the court therefore lacked jurisdiction to judge the appeal’s merits. It rejected the man’s claim that comments made by the lower court judge had caused him to believe the ruling to be tolled by one day …