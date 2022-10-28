A circuit judge correctly dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Chase Bank employee in his fourth legal action taken against the company, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s claims were barred by res judicata. Justice Margaret Stanton McBride delivered the judgment of the court.Craig Urban, a former personal banker for Chase, sued J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Inc in Cook County Circuit Court in 2020, alleging a breach of a previous settlement between him and …