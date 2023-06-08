A civil defendant’s release from custody after a writ of body attachment arrest improperly relied on his paying $262,000 in contempt fines from a decade-long dispute with a property management company, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the circuit court should have made the defendant’s release reliant instead on his compliance with discovery orders in the dispute.Justice David W. Ellis delivered the judgment of the court.In 2010, Door Properties, LLC and others …