The city of Chicago must pay $1.1 million to a former Independent Police Review Authority investigator who alleged he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for whistleblowing, a state appellate panel held.Lorenzo Davis was a supervising investigator charged with investigating allegations of excessive force by Chicago police. He alleged that he was fired for “repeatedly sustaining charges of excessive force” against Chicago police.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled the city was not entitled to …