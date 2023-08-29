The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation failed to convince a state appellate panel that it is protected by sovereign immunity from a fee award against it for alleged violations of a confidentiality law. Terrence Lavery, a therapist and case manager for Anil Ramachandran, was a witness in proceedings for the reinstatement of Ramachandran’s medical license.Lavery was awarded attorney fees by the Cook County Circuit Court because the department wrongfully required him to produce personal notes that …