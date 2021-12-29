A state appellate panel declined to revive a lawsuit over insurance coverage filed against the city of Chicago by a group of injured former firefighters.The 1st District Appellate Court panel ruled that the city was not required to provide the plaintiffs with lifetime premium-free health insurance through its group plan. Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.The plaintiffs, all former full-time Chicago Fire Department employees who suffered career-ending injuries while on duty at …