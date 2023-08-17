This story has been updated to correct counsel.A woman who fractured her hip while under the care of The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Canton, LLC in Canton must go through arbitration to resolve her claims that the nursing home breached its duty of care.In a written opinion Tuesday, a panel of the 4th District Appellate Court found the arbitration rider was reasonable and was therefore enforceable.Justice John W. Turner delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion, remanding to the Fulton County trial court with …