A state appellate panel declined to reverse a Cook County jury verdict in favor of the City of Chicago over alleged errors in jury instructions given in a trial where a woman injured her ankles when she fell in a hole on a city sidewalk.In a written opinion, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the judgment of Cook County Circuit Court Judge Joan E. Powell.When the suit plaintiff Sarah Martin filed against the city was on trial, the court refused her proffered ordinary negligence liability issue instruction …