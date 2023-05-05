A state appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of all claims by a woman suing on behalf of Chicago taxpayers over a deal to administer city employees’ health insurance that she alleged was void.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled all eight counts of the plaintiff’s fourth amended complaint were correctly dismissed, writing that the city had authorization to determine its own methods for making and performing its agreements with the health insurance company as a home rule unit.Justice Mary K. Rochford …