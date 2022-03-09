Where counsel advanced frivolous arguments with no chance of success for the second time in as many months, panel affirmed district court and issued show cause order for counsel to explain why he should not be disbarred from 7th Circuit bar.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Richard Witkemper was the president and sole shareholder of Maximum Spindle Utilization, Inc., a small manufacturing company in southern Indiana. The company had …