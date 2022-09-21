Where the panel rejected the government’s proposal to change the procedure it applied to appeals filed in criminal cases where a defendant had waived right to appeal in plea agreement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion to dismiss from a decision by Judge David W. Dugan, Southern District of Illinois.Dinish Watson pled guilty to federal charges pursuant to the terms of an agreement that waived his right to appeal any aspect of his conviction or sentence. Following sentencing, Watson instructed his …