Where defendant’s plea agreement included appellate waiver and defendant knowingly agreed to that waiver, the wavier remained in effect despite defendant breaching his portion of the plea agreement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.Eric Mboule was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for working with his co-conspirator, Patrick Guentangue, to defraud the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign of $265,193.75 …