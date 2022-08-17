Where denial of qualified immunity at summary judgment turned on disputed questions of fact, panel lacked jurisdiction to consider appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana. In the evening of Jan. 1, 2018, a City of Logansport police officer arrested and transported Blake Stewardson to the Cass County, Indiana, jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement. At the jail, Stewardson argued with …