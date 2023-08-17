Where attorney was disqualified from pursuing action against former client, but continued to bring new actions, district court properly dismissed latest action with prejudice as a sanction, and further Rule 38 sanctions were imposed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Martha M. Pacold, Northern District of Illinois.William James Mac Naughton, a New Jersey attorney, represented Shai Harmelech and his company, USA Satellite & Cable, in a lawsuit filed by the Russian Media Group against them …