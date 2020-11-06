Where there was not a general miscarriage of justice exception to the enforcement of otherwise valid appellate waivers, defendant’s appeal was dismissed due to valid and enforceable waiver.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.Linda Nulf worked as a licensed loan originator in Illinois. For approximately three years, Nulf and two co-defendants participated in a mortgage-fraud scheme in which they submitted loan applications …