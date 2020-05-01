Where appellant failed to address reasoning by district court in his appellate brief and instead advanced a completely new argument, appellant forfeited his arguments and district court was affirmed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.

Davin Hackett was a patrolman in the South Bend Police Department from 2006 until his resignation in 2017. During this time, Hackett also served as a military reservist with the Air National Guard and worked with aircraft weapons systems. In 2014, the police department circulated a job posting for hazardous device technicians on its bomb squad. The notice specified that the positions were probationary and contingent upon training and certification through the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hazardous Device School.

Hackett applied but was not among the three officers selected for the bomb squad positions. Hackett alleged that he had a candid conversation with the city’s director of human resources, who told him that he was the most qualified candidate but was not selected because of his pending seven-month deployment and future National Guard commitments.

Hackett then filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the United States Department of Labor, alleging that he had been discriminated against on the basis of his military service. After the Department of Labor began investigating the claim, the city changed course and offered Hackett one of the bomb squad positions. When Hackett joined the bomb squad, however, two of the new members were informed that one would have to give up his position to make room for Hackett.

Word had spread through the department that Hackett was placed on the bomb squad because of his complaints, and as a result the other members of the bomb squad ostracized Hackett. He did not receive an office key or materials explaining the process for attending the FBI’s Hazardous Device School and was routinely excluded from training exercises. In 2015, as this was going on, Hackett applied for a promotion to patrol sergeant. Hackett was deployed with the Air National Guard when applicants were scheduled to interview and submit samples of their “best work.” The police department moved Hackett’s interview to accommodate him, but because of his deployment he was unable to submit his work sample until several days after the interview. The police department then ranked applicants based on their interviews and samples, but this process was done before Hackett had submitted his sample. As a result, Hackett was not among the three candidates recommended to the chief of police for promotion.

Hackett sued the city, alleging unlawful discrimination on the basis of military status in violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Hackett alleged that the city retaliated against him by excluding him from the bomb squad and discriminated against him by failing to promote him to sergeant because of his military deployment. The city moved for summary judgment, and the district court granted it on the retaliation claim, concluding the city’s exclusion of Hackett from the bomb squad did not constitute a materially adverse employment action. Hackett appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that the only claim Hackett raised in his appellate brief was one he did not raise in the district court, that he was subject to a hostile work environment. The panel stated that by failing to brief this claim in the district court, he had forfeited it. The panel then stated that Hackett’s appellate brief did not actually engage with the district court’s stated reasons for granting summary judgment on his retaliation and discrimination claims. Citing Webster v. CDI Indiana, LLC, the panel stated an appellant who does not address the rulings and reasoning of the district court forfeits any arguments he might have that those rulings were wrong. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Davin Hackett v. City of South Bend, et al.

No. 19-2574

Writing for the court: Judge David F. Hamilton

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: April 16, 2020