Where appellant could not appeal from Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceeding via in forma pauperis status.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.

Marzie Bastani filed a petition under Chapter 13 of the bankruptcy code. After filing the petition, Bastani asked the judge to stay a foreclosure proceeding pending in state court. Bastani had filed bankruptcy less than a year earlier, and under 11 U.S.C. Sec. 362(c)(3)(C)(i)(II), the new filling was presumed to be made in bad faith. Therefore, any automatic stay created with the new petition ends after 30 days unless extended by the court. The bankruptcy judge denied Bastani’s request for a stay, and this decision was affirmed by the district court. Bastani appealed, asking for the state proceedings to be stayed.

The appellate panel began by noting that it first needed to address the antecedent issue of Bastani’s request to proceed in forma pauperis on appeal. The panel noted that Bastani did not pay the filing fee, and that Wells Fargo Bank, her mortgage lender, opposed the motion to proceed in forma pauperis, contending that 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1930 forbids such status in Chapter 13 appeals.

The panel stated that Sec. 1930(a) specifies fees for filing bankruptcy cases, and that fees to commence the case must be paid. The panel noted that Sec. 1930(f)(1) limits the circumstances under which appellate fees may be excused for Chapter 7 debtors. Wells Frago argued that, because Sec. 1930(f) failed to mention Chapter 13 debtors, it implicitly requires all appellate fees to be prepaid in full. The panel rejected this argument, stating that courts do not treat one statute as repealing another by silence. As Sec. 1930(f) had nothing to say about appellate filing fees in Chapter 13, Sec. 1915 remained the relevant governing law.

However, the panel continued, Chapter 13 is designed for people who can pay most if not all of their debts. The panel noted that Chapter 13 was intended to provide an adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income. In order to qualify for Chapter 13 relief the panel stated that a person must have an income that enables them to pay most of their debts within five years and still have something left for living expenses. The panel continued, stating that it was hard to see how someone eligible for relief under Chapter 13 could be unable to pay filing fees. The panel then held that debtors in Chapter 13 cases could not proceed on appeal in forma pauperis under Sec. 1915, absent extraordinary circumstances.

Next, the panel stated that Bastani’s Chapter 13 filing was not just in presumptive, but actual, bad faith. The panel noted that Bastani told the bankruptcy court that she qualified under Chapter 13 while telling the 7th Circuit that she was destitute. The panel stated that Bastani had filed an affidavit stating that she did not receive more than $200 in total income during the last 12 months and that she did not own any personal property worth $1,000 or more and does not own any real property. The panel stated that it was hard to stake that seriously, when Bastani’s goal in the appeal was to block foreclosure proceedings on her home. The panel concluded by stating that a person without income may seek relief under Chapter 7 and must surrender their nonexempt assets and be content with the fresh start provided by the discharge of their debts. However, the panel stated, by trying to achieve a benefit of Chapter 13 without the detriment, Bastani had demonstrated that she was not entitled to the relief she sought. The panel therefore denied the motion to proceed in forma pauperis and summarily affirmed the decision of the district court.

Marzie Bastani v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

No. 20-1373

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges Diane S. Sykes and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: June 8, 2020