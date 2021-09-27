Where district court concluded that genuine issues of material fact precluded granting of qualified immunity motion and summary judgment, appellate panel lacked jurisdiction over interlocutory appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Ryan McDonough is a police officer with the Kenosha Police Department. In July 2018, he and fellow officer Kyle Kinzer were dispatched to an apartment building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in …