Where defendant failed to object to magistrate judge’s findings as to whether traffic stop was permissible and whether wife’s statement was sufficiently attenuated, defendant waived appellate review.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann, Northern District of Indiana.

On the evening of Dec. 14, 2016, Shon L. Gibson, while walking with a companion, encountered Officer Brandon Garrison. Garrison knew Gibson to be a suspected drug trafficker. The encounter between the two was initially consensual, as Officer Garrison questioned Gibson and his companion and briefly detained Gibson. After Gibson and his companion departed, Garrison spotted a methamphetamine pipe under his patrol vehicle. Local law enforcement then conducted a traffic stop of Gibson’s vehicle in the curtilage of his driveway. A drug detection dog signaled the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle, but nothing was found.

Earlier that same day, Gibson’s wife met with Drug Enforcement Administration agents to tell them about methamphetamine inside the home she shared with Gibson. In order to protect her children, Gibson’s wife cooperated with DEA agents by providing weekly information about Gibson. After the traffic stop, Gibson’s wife phoned the DEA agents, who assured her the traffic stop was not initiated by their investigation. Local law enforcement used the information provided by Gibson’s wife, however, to obtain a search warrant. A search of the home pursuant to the warrant uncovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, currency and AK-47 rifles. Gibson was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury.

Gibson moved to suppress all evidence seized during the search, alleging he was detained without reasonable suspicion, unlawfully frisked, arrested without probable cause, stopped without probable cause and that the traffic stop exceeded a permissible scope. After learning of his wife’s cooperation, Gibson also argued that his wife’s statement was insufficiently attenuated to justify the search warrant. The district court referred the matter to a magistrate judge who held evidentiary hearings and ultimately recommended that the motion be denied. The district court concurred and denied the motion, over Gibson’s objections. Gibson then appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that, before the district court, Gibson challenged the magistrate judge’s findings and conclusions that the initial encounter with Garrison complied with the Fourth Amendment. The panel stated that Gibson was required to file written objections within 14 days to the magistrate judge’s findings, lest his right to appeal be waived. The panel noted that Gibson objected only to the question of whether the initial encounter complied with the Fourth Amendment, and waived his appeal as to whether the traffic stop complied with the Fourth Amendment and whether his wife’s statement was sufficiently attenuated from any Fourth Amendment violation. The panel stated that the district court correctly reviewed the last two issues for clear error, and that Gibson’s failure to object to the magistrate judge’s findings on those issues waived appellate review. The panel then determined that the magistrate judge had correctly determined that Gibson’s wife’s statement was sufficiently attenuated to sustain findings of probable cause. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Shon L. Gibson

No. 19-1402

Writing for the court: Judge William J. Bauer

Concurring: Judges Ilana Diamond Rovner and Diane S. Sykes

Released: May 7, 2020