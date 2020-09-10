Where union failed to intervene in case and instead only filed memorandum of opposition, it did not have party status and appellate court lacked jurisdiction to hear appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal of a decision by Magistrate Judge Sidney I. Schenkier, Northern District of Illinois. Decades ago, a class of plaintiffs sued the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, alleging that the clerk was engaging in unlawful political patronage in violation of the First and 14th Amendments of the …