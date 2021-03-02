Where appeal from denial of motion for qualified immunity was dismissed because significant questions of material fact remained that made summary judgment unavailable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Police from East Troy, Wis. were conducting a drug bust using a confidential informant. Officer Jeffrey Price hoped to lure Roberto Juarez-Nieves into delivering cocaine. The informant arranged to meet Nieves at Roma’s, a local …