Where counsel wished to withdraw from appeal of petition for a reduced sentence under First Step Act, motion was granted as prisoner did not have a right to representation for such an appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted in part and denied in part a motion to withdraw from a case decided by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois. Byron Blake is serving a sentence of 420 months’ imprisonment for cocaine offenses. At his sentencing, the district court determined that he was …