Where appellant filed a frivolous appeal that was precluded by well settled precedents regarding the effects of default and waiver of arguments not raised in the district court, motion for sanctions was granted.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion for sanctions from an appeal from a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

In April, the 7th Circuit issued an opinion affirming the judgment in favor of the appelle, Quincy Bioscience, LLC in Quincy Bioscience, LLC v. Ellishbooks. Quincy brought an action against Ellishbooks and related individuals and entities alleging violations of the Lanham Act. Specifically, Quincy alleged that Ellishbooks engaged in the unauthorized and unlawful sale of Quincy’s dietary supplements bearing the Prevagen trademark, some of which had been stolen from retail outlets. Ellishbooks did not respond to the complaint and the district court entered a default.

Quincy then moved for entry of a default judgment and Ellishbooks opposed the motion, arguing that it had not been served properly with the summons and complaint and that the products it sold were distinct from those sold by Quincy. The district court rejected those arguments and detailed the many ways in which Quincy had attempted to effectuate service, finding that Ellishbooks deliberately sought to evade service. The district court further found that Ellishbooks had not established good cause for its default nor identified a potentially meritorious defense. The court then entered a default judgment in favor of Quincy.

The district court scheduled a prove-up hearing to determine the amount of Quincy’s damages, and ultimately awarded Quincy $480,968.13 plus costs. The court later granted Quincy’s request for a permanent injunction preventing Ellishbooks from infringing on Quincy’s trademark and selling stolen products bearing the Prevagen mark. Ellishbooks appealed the judgment and the 7th Circuit concluded that Ellishbook’s arguments had been waived and were also meritless. A panel of the 7th Circuit then affirmed the decision of the district court in all respects.

Quincy then filed a motion for sanctions, submitting that such an award was warranted because Ellishbooks’ appellate arguments were destined to fail. The appellate panel began by stating that Rule 38 permitted the court to award just damages and single or double costs to the appellee when an appellant files a frivolous appeal. Citing McCurry v. Kenco Logistics Servs., the panel stated that an appeal is frivolous if the appellant’s claims are cursory, totally undeveloped, or reassert a previously rejected version of the facts. The panel continued, stating that an appeal is also frivolous if it presents arguments that are so insubstantial that they are guaranteed to lose.

The panel then found that an award of sanctions was warranted. The panel stated that Ellishbooks’ appellate arguments had virtually no likelihood of success, as well settled principles governing the effects of a default and waiver of arguments not raised in the district court were controlling. The panel noted that it had to issue multiple show cause orders during the pendency of the appeal, and that Ellishbooks frequently failed to respond to directives issued by the panel, and submitted many defective motions and briefs. The panel then granted Quincy’s motion for sanctions.

Quincy Bioscience, LLC v. Ellishbooks, et al.

No. 19-1799

Writing for the court: Per curiam

Before: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood, Joel M. Flaum and Kenneth F. Ripple

Released: June 5, 2020