Where appellant’s brief failed to comply with requirements of Rule 28, but was not incomprehensible or completely insubstantial, motion for summary affirmance was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion to summarily affirm a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois. Tim Jon Semmerling worked as a contractor for the U.S. Military Commissions Defense Organization as part of the legal team for a person charged as an al-Qaeda enemy combatant. Semmerling, who is gay, disclosed …