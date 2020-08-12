Where sophisticated litigant failed to develop arguments in district court in opposition of motion to dismiss, appellate panel found that failure lacked justification and arguments were waived.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich, Northern District of Indiana. Canadian Pacific Railway owns 49% of Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad Company while Consolidated Rail Corporation owns 51%. Two other defendants, Norfolk Southern Corporation and CSX Corporation, indirectly own …