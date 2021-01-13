Where defendant agreed to broad appellate waiver and did so in a knowing and voluntary fashion, he waived challenge to district court’s denial of evidentiary hearing related to the withdrawal of his guilty plea on appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana. Taiwo Onamuti led an identity theft ring from 2014 to 2016, which was responsible for filing almost 1,500 tax returns and netting $5 million in illicit refunds. The fraud …