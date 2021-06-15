Where defendant unconditionally pleaded guilty, he waived all challenges to whether his offense qualified as a crime of violence under the elements clause of Sec. 924(c).The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois. In April 2012, Zenon Grzegorczyk hired two men to kill his ex-wife and several other individuals whom he deemed responsible for his divorce and the loss of custody of his son. Grzegorczyk was unaware at the time that the two men he hired to …