Where district court issued a stay in direct contravention of mandate from 7th Circuit, court’s order was incompatible with mandate and therefore vacated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review and issued a writ of mandamus. A group of taxpayers brought a suit challenging Cook County’s pre-2008 property tax assessments. The suit dragged on for almost a decade until the district court determined that it lacked jurisdiction under the Tax Injunction Act, because Illinois offered the taxpayers a …