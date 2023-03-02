Applications for three at-large judicial vacancies in Cook County Circuit Court opened Wednesday, Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis announced in a news release. The three vacancies were created by the retirements of Vincent Gaughan, William Raines and Lorna Propes. They will be filled by Supreme Court appointment.Any lawyer in good standing who is licensed to practice law in Illinois and is a resident of Cook County is eligible to apply. Applicants will be considered for all three vacancies. The …