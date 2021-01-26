When the Arab American Bar Association gathers online Wednesday to mark its 30th anniversary, it will be honoring the lawyers who started the organization as well as the newer generation of civic leaders serving Chicago’s large Arab community. In the virtual program, AABAR is giving a lifetime achievement award to its founding president, William J. Haddad, who later became first Arab American to serve as an Illinois circuit judge.Four of AABAR’s six founding members have gone on to become state judges.Haddad said the …