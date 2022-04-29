April 26, 2022, the first ever Middle Eastern North African Law Student Association at Loyola University School of Law (MENALSA) co-hosted a successful CLE with the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois (AABAR), entitled “Arab American Women in Law: Our Journey to a Seat at the Table” and was moderated by Professor John Breen, AABAR co-founder.Panelists from L to R:Professor Maria Hawilo of Loyola LawJanaan Hashim of Amal Law GroupMona Naser of Carlson DashMarvet Sweis of MSD Injury LawyersNura Yanaki …