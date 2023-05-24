Where plaintiff misconstrued arbitrator’s references to lack of discriminatory intent on part of company’s HR representative, arbitrator did not improperly require extra element of claim, and district court’s rejection of motion for vacatur was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.Donald Kinsella was a field operator for Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations LLC when, in June 2013, he suffered work-related knee injuries that left him …