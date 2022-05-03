Where arbitration award did not confer on one part the right to remain shareholder in company indefinitely, or the right to choose not to pay the monetary award given to other party.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.Clifton Roe invented a nozzle that transforms gasses into liquids. Roe assigned the nozzle to Nano Gas, hoping to commercialize the technology. The terms of the assignment granted Roe 20% equity in Nano Gas and a board seat …