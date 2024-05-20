Where a case goes to mandatory arbitration, the plaintiff may seek prejudgment interest from the circuit court after receiving the arbitrator’s decision.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Daniel A. Trevino.Irma Jordan filed suit against Esmerelda Macedo, alleging she was injured when Macedo rear-ended her vehicle while she was stopped at an intersection. Macedo admitted losing control of her vehicle and accepted responsibility …