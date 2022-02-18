Where defendant unilaterally withdrew from arbitration proceeding and barred counsel from participating, argument that he was denied a fair hearing was rejected.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John F. Kness, Northern District of Illinois.In 2017, Kazuo Okada hired Bartlit Beck LLP to represent him in a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against Wynn Resorts and its then-CEO, Steve Wynn. The suit stemmed from maneuvers Wynn Resorts undertook to force Okada’s corporation, Universal Entertainment …