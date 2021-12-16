Where a party seeks to vacate an arbitration award based on the “public policy exception,” that award must stem from a collective bargaining agreement.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.Mark Munizzi was employed by UBS Financial Services since 2003, and since 2016 was the Chicago-area market supervisory officer. Prior to February 2018, he received “exemplary” annual assessment and never failed a regulatory or internal audit. On Feb. 5, 2018, two UBS …