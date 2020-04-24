Where the parties have engaged in binding arbitration and have accepted the arbitration panel’s award, the circuit court lacks authority to modify the award to include attorney fees once the award has been accepted even if the contract in question expressly provides for such fees.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and dismissed in part an appeal from the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Catherine A. Schneider.

Matthew Katz and Moises Hernandez entered into a commercial real estate lease with Heartland Bank and Trust in 2004, with both men personally executing the lease agreement. The original lease ended on July 31, 2009, but it was extended through July 31, 2016, with only Katz executing the extension. In August 2016, Heartland filed suit against Katz and Hernandez, alleging they vacated the premises before the lease expired and owed $25,812.51 in past due and additional rent. The circuit court entered default judgment in favor of Heartland on February 23, 2017, for the full amount plus $1,500 in attorney fees and costs.

Katz and Hernandez both filed petitions to vacate the default judgment. Only Hernandez’s petition is at issue here, and it was granted on January 17, 2018. The matter then proceeded to arbitration where the arbitrator found in favor of Hernandez against Heartland. Katz was found liable at arbitration for $30,000. Heartland sought attorney fees from Katz, but was denied. Heartland appealed on October 18, 2018.

On appeal, Heartland challenged the circuit court’s September 18, 2018, order denying Heartland’s petition for attorney fees from Katz as well as the circuit court’s January 17, 2018, order granting Hernandez’s petition to vacate the default judgment against him. The appellate court, sua sponte, raised the issue of jurisdiction over the Jan. 17 order. Supreme Court Rules 303(a)(1) and 304 require notices of appeal to be filed within 30 days of the order being appealed, including specifically appealing petitions to vacate default judgment. Heartland failed to file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the circuit court’s January 17 order, but instead proceeded to arbitration with Hernandez and only challenged his petition after having lost, seeking, in the words of the appellate court, “a second bite at the apple.”

On the issue of attorney fees, Heartland claimed that it was entitled to attorney fees, but the circuit court refused to assess any because none had been included in the arbitrator’s award. The appellate court affirmed the circuit court’s decision, emphasizing that the role of arbitration was to provide the entire award and that the circuit court’s role in such cases did not permit them to expand the award to include fees not assessed by the arbitrator, as once the arbitration panel has determine the award the parties must “accept or reject the award in its entirety.” The circuit court’s sole job was to enter judgment on the agreed reward and it lacked authority to add attorney fees even though the “operable lease clearly contains a fee-shifting provision.”

The appellate court therefore dismissed the appeal in regard to the petition to vacate default judgment and affirmed the decision of the circuit court denying Heartland’s petition for attorney fees.

Heartland Bank and Trust v. Matthew Katz, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 182259

Writing for the court: Justice Daniel J. Pierce

Concurring: Justices Michael B. Hyman and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: March 23, 2020