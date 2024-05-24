An arbitration clause in a loan agreement is unenforceable because it waives borrowers’ substantive state law rights before a dispute develops, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins rejected the argument that a prohibition on requiring parties to an arbitration agreement to prospectively waive their substantive statutory rights applies only to claims brought under federal law.The prohibition on prospective waivers also applies to claims brought under state law, Jenkins held …