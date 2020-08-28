Where arbitrators did not override award granted in Phase 1 of arbitration hearings by issuing their Phase 2 decision, as that decision was relevant only to the claims considered during Phase 2.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois. Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. entered into an Administrative Services Agreement with FCE Benefit Administrators, Inc. in January 2011. The …