Where 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1782(a) does not authorize district courts to provide discovery assistance to parties in private foreign arbitrations.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois. Rolls-Royce PLC manufactured and sold a Trent 1000 aircraft engine to the Boeing Co. for incorporation into a 787 Dreamliner aircraft. In January 2016, Boeing tested the new aircraft at its facility near the Charleston International Airport in Charleston, S.C. A piece of …