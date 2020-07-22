Where a defendant is sued for several counts, including fraudulent inducement, and participates in mandatory arbitration and neither party challenges the award, the circuit court’s role is to enter judgment only on the award and not on the counts laid out in the original complaint.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.Gregory and Colleen Chinlund (Chinlunds) contracted with Gerry Heffernan, of Heffernan Builders LLC (Heffernan Builders) for the …