A dispute over whether an Alsip man agreed to arbitrate work-related claims against his former employer must be resolved in court to determine if his race discrimination case belongs before a judge or an arbitrator, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois deferred ruling on a motion by Meijer Stores Limited Partnership to compel Keith Bradley to arbitrate his claims against it.Jenkins acknowledged a plaintiff’s contention that he or she …