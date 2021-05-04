Where a party files a motion to compel arbitration and the court determines that there are unresolved issues as to whether the arbitration contract is valid and enforceable, the circuit court should engage in summary proceedings to resolve those issues rather than simply denying the motion to compel arbitration.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded in part and dismissed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Casandra Lewis.Clementine Leonard (Leonard) was a resident of Symphony Jackson Square …